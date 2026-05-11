Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva makes this promise to PM Narendra Modi after actor-politician's health scare
Telugu star and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and his wife Anna Lezhneva hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their home in Hyderabad.
Telugu star and the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, and his wife, Anna Lezhneva, hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their Hyderabad home on Sunday. Anna took to her Instagram to post pictures of the PM’s visit, revealing that she promised him one thing after the actor-politician’s health scare.
Anna Lezhneva’s promise to PM Modi
Anna shared numerous Instagram Stories of Modi’s visit to their home. One picture shows Pawan greeting Modi with a bouquet, and another shows the whole family posing together. She wrote, “We were honoured today to welcome Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi at our home.” She added, “Today was amazing. I feel overwhelmed and overwhelmed.”
Posting a picture of Modi interacting with her, Anna wrote, “Promised Narendra Modi ji that I'll take good care of my husband.” Modi also interacted with Pawan’s children from his previous marriage to actor-model Renu Desai, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, apart from their half-siblings, Polina Anjana Pawanovna and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. “Honourable PM Modi ji a wonderful interaction with all our children,” she wrote, adding, “The day they will cherish forever.”
Anna also posted the pictures on her Instagram Feed, remarking there was something ‘deeply human’ about Modi’s visit. A portion of her caption read: “He told my husband to focus on his health first and only then return to work. And with a smile, he told me to take good care of him, which I already do very happily.”{{/usCountry}}
Anna also posted the pictures on her Instagram Feed, remarking there was something ‘deeply human’ about Modi’s visit. A portion of her caption read: “He told my husband to focus on his health first and only then return to work. And with a smile, he told me to take good care of him, which I already do very happily.”{{/usCountry}}
Pawan Kalyan’s health scare
In April, Pawan fell ill while attending a meeting with officials and had to cut it short. It was revealed in May that he was recovering from a Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS). He had a severe sinus infection that impacted his eye. According to a statement, nasal bleeding persisted after the procedure, but he was assured that it would resolve.
The actor-politician also had a separate health concern that had been building for years. Injuries he had sustained over the years during his acting career had gone untreated and were causing discomfort. Pawan reportedly has been dealing with shoulder muscle damage for the past five years, including a rotator cuff injury.
Pawan last starred in the 2025 films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. This year, he was seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, an adaptation of Vijay’s Theri. The film failed to make a mark, collecting less than ₹100 crore worldwide during its run. He is currently shooting for a film with Surender Reddy.
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