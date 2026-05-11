Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva makes this promise to PM Narendra Modi after actor-politician's health scare

Telugu star and the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, and his wife, Anna Lezhneva, hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their Hyderabad home on Sunday. Anna took to her Instagram to post pictures of the PM’s visit, revealing that she promised him one thing after the actor-politician’s health scare.

Anna Lezhneva’s promise to PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi made AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's wife promise him one thing.

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Anna shared numerous Instagram Stories of Modi’s visit to their home. One picture shows Pawan greeting Modi with a bouquet, and another shows the whole family posing together. She wrote, “We were honoured today to welcome Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi at our home.” She added, “Today was amazing. I feel overwhelmed and overwhelmed.”

Posting a picture of Modi interacting with her, Anna wrote, “Promised Narendra Modi ji that I'll take good care of my husband.” Modi also interacted with Pawan’s children from his previous marriage to actor-model Renu Desai, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, apart from their half-siblings, Polina Anjana Pawanovna and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. “Honourable PM Modi ji a wonderful interaction with all our children,” she wrote, adding, “The day they will cherish forever.”

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Anna Lezhneva's posts after she hosts PM Modi at home with Pawan Kalyan.

{{^usCountry}} Anna also posted the pictures on her Instagram Feed, remarking there was something ‘deeply human’ about Modi’s visit. A portion of her caption read: “He told my husband to focus on his health first and only then return to work. And with a smile, he told me to take good care of him, which I already do very happily.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anna also posted the pictures on her Instagram Feed, remarking there was something ‘deeply human’ about Modi’s visit. A portion of her caption read: “He told my husband to focus on his health first and only then return to work. And with a smile, he told me to take good care of him, which I already do very happily.” {{/usCountry}}

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Pawan Kalyan’s health scare

In April, Pawan fell ill while attending a meeting with officials and had to cut it short. It was revealed in May that he was recovering from a Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS). He had a severe sinus infection that impacted his eye. According to a statement, nasal bleeding persisted after the procedure, but he was assured that it would resolve.

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The actor-politician also had a separate health concern that had been building for years. Injuries he had sustained over the years during his acting career had gone untreated and were causing discomfort. Pawan reportedly has been dealing with shoulder muscle damage for the past five years, including a rotator cuff injury.

Pawan last starred in the 2025 films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. This year, he was seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, an adaptation of Vijay’s Theri. The film failed to make a mark, collecting less than ₹100 crore worldwide during its run. He is currently shooting for a film with Surender Reddy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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