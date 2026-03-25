Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva makes her 1st public social media account; posts unseen picture with husband

Pawan took to Instagram to post a joint post with Anna , welcoming her to the platform. Sharing a screengrab of her profile with the name Anna Konidela, he wrote, “A warm welcome to Instagram, dear @Anna.Konidala. Wishing you the very best as you step into this space. Looking forward to your presence bringing meaningful engagement and inspiring interactions.”

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan ’s wife, Anna Lezhneva, debuted her first public social media account on Wednesday. Welcoming her to Instagram, Pawan penned a note while Anna posted an unseen picture with her husband. (Also Read: Ram Charan's team confirms actor sustained injury while shooting action sequence for Peddi; takes no break )

As for Anna, her first post was an unseen candid moment of her and Pawan caught mid-laugh. Posting it, she wrote, “Long overdue. Feels like the right time now. With the blessings of @chiranjeevikonidela and support from @pawankalyan.” Anna debuted her Instagram account a little more than an hour ago, and at the time of writing, she had already crossed over 94K followers. Her Instagram bio reads, “Russian heart, Indian soul (heart emoji), Always learning, Mind • Body • Balance, Love & Gratitude (flower emoji).”

Chiranjeevi also took to his Instagram stories to share Anna’s post, writing, “Welcome to Instagram dear Anna. Wishing you lots of love here!!” Fans also welcomed her on Instagram, leaving comments like, “Akka bava bangaram (My sister and brother-in-law are gold),” and “best couple in the world.”

Anna follows 35 people on Instagram, including her husband and members of the Konidela-Allu family, such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and more. She’s also following celebrities like Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and more. She also follows PM Narendra Modi.

About Pawan Kalyan-Anna Lezhneva Pawan first met Anna, a Russian national, on the set of his 2011 film Teen Maar. When news broke of their marriage in 2013, many mistook her for Danah Marks, who played a key role in the film. It is believed that he adopted Anna’s daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, as his own. Their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was born in 2017.

Pawan was previously married to actor Renu Desai from 2009 to 2012. Their son, Akira Nandan, was born in 2004, and their daughter Aadhya was born in 2010. He married Nandini in 1997, and they separated in 1999. However, their divorce was not legally finalised until 2008, following a financial settlement.

The actor-politician most recently starred in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He has a film with Surender Reddy lined up and has yet to announce other upcoming projects.