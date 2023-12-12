Payal Rajput asks Rishab Shetty to let her audition for Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara, which he both directed and starred in, is one of the biggest hits of 2022. The prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, will hit screens next year or in 2025. The actor put out a casting call for his next and Tollywood actor Payal Rajput seemed interested to be on-board. (Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 teaser out: Rishab Shetty's prequel to be set in 300 CE?)

The auditions

Payal Rajput bats for herself, wants a starring role in Kantara: Chapter 1(Instagram)

The production house of the film, Hombale Films, shared a link stating, “Shortlisted talents will be called for in person auditions.” The casting call was for men aged between 30 and 60, plus women aged between 18 and 60. While numerous fans commented under the post, the one that caught the most attention was Payal’s. She wrote, “I'm interested in being part of this outstanding film. Please consider me for an audition. This message is on my behalf. Payal Rajput.”

Payal eager to be on-board

What’s more, she also posted on her timeline on X, requesting Rishab to watch her latest release Mangalavaaram to check out her acting skills. She wrote, “I've learned that auditions are being held for Kantara: Chapter 1. I am eager to contribute to this esteemed project,” adding, “My recent film, Magalavaaram, has garnered significant praise for my performance. I would appreciate if you could spare some time to watch the film. Please advise on the audition process for this project.”

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to Kantara. The 2022 film told the coming-of-age story of a man who grew up without his father and is poised to take over from his as the next Bhoota Kola. However, life has other things in store for him and he’s pushed to right some wrongs before he can fulfil his destiny. The upcoming film will take the audience back in time to how his family came to play the Bhoota Kola. The prequel is touted to be set in 300 CE if the promotional material released by the makers so far is anything to go by.

