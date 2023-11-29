Rishab Shetty criticises OTT platforms, says they aren't open to the Kannada film industry

Actor Rishab Shetty, who was seen in the hit film Kantara, has criticised the OTT platforms. During a press conference at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday, Rishab said that the OTT platforms "are not open to the Kannada film industry". He also requested IFFI and its sponsors to give recognition to the Kannada films. (Also Read | Kantara prequel titled Kantara: Chapter 1; first look of Rishab Shetty film to be out on this date) Rishab Shetty spoke about OTT platforms.

Rishab Shetty on Kannada content, OTT platforms

He said, "OTT platforms are not open to the Kannada film industry. That is a very bad sign. They say there are no subscribers here, they are looking into the matter and thinking. Two production houses were actively working during Corona, Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios and my Rishab Shetty films, and apart from that, some production houses were also making films, and we are actively doing film festivals, but they are not taking the films."

Rishab has a request for IFFI

"So I wanted to make a request to IFFI and its sponsors to give recognition to our films ... films which have less exposure in theatres should also get some recognition and they should be taken to OTT platforms," he added.

Rishab's next film Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab will be next seen in Kantara Chapter 1, the official teaser of which was released on Monday. The teaser video gave a glimpse of the captivating look of Rishab and his world in the film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released. In the posters, Rishab looked away from the camera, striking a pose in a 'dhoti' and holding a trishul and axe in his hands.

About Kantara

Kantara released on September 30, 2022, and got a good response from the audience for its storyline and visuals. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Rishab, a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali. The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Prakash Thuminad.

