Kantara prequel titled Kantara: Chapter 1; first look of Rishab Shetty film to be out on this date

The makers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara, which became 2022's surprise Kannada blockbuster film, have finally announced the title of the prequel. On Saturday, the makers also shared the details about when the first look poster of the film will be out. (Also read: SIIMA 2023 winners: Jr NTR wins Best Actor award for RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara wins in most categories) A still from Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara.

First look to be out on this date

Taking to their X account, the makers of the film, Hombale Films, have now released the details of the first poster of the prequel along with the title. The film is titled ‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’. The post read, “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen! IT'S NOT JUST LIGHT, IT'S A DARSHANA #KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM. @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @AJANEESHB @KantaraFilm." The post was accompanied with a picture that showed the outline of the sun with a fiery red backdrop. The tagline went, 'It's not just light, its a darshana.' The prequel is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Earlier in March this year, the makers had revealed that Kantara will have a prequel that will explore the events first introduced in the film. "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates," the post read.

More details

Earlier in September this year at the SIIMA awards, Kantara won the most number of awards, including Best Actor and Actress in Leading Role - Critics, Special Appreciation Award - Pathbreaking Story, and Best Music Director.

The Kannada version of Kantara was released on September 30, 2022 and the Hindi version released on October 14, 2022. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G. Kantara has grossed over ₹400 crore globally.

