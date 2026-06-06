Peddi makers to change Janhvi Kapoor's scenes post backlash, director apologises for her hypersexualised depiction
Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has apologised to viewers for Janhvi Kapoor's hypersexualised depiction in Ram Charan-starrer Peddi.
The backlash to Janhvi Kapoor’s hypersexualised depiction in Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has elicited an official response from its makers. Director Buchi Babu Sana took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning to issue an apology for the actor’s portrayal in the film, and assured that changes would be made to some of the scenes featuring her.
Buchi Babu Sana apologises for Janhvi Kapoor’s depiction in Peddi
On Saturday morning, director Buchi Babu Sana shared a long note on X, addressing people’s complaints about the way Janhvi has been shot and picturised in his film Peddi. “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he wrote.
Peddi is a sports drama in which Ram plays the titular character. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest. After the film’s release, many viewers complained that Janhvi had been reduced to a placeholder, with unflattering shots of her under an overwhelming male gaze.{{/usCountry}}
Peddi is a sports drama in which Ram plays the titular character. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest. After the film’s release, many viewers complained that Janhvi had been reduced to a placeholder, with unflattering shots of her under an overwhelming male gaze.{{/usCountry}}
‘We have decided to make changes’{{/usCountry}}
‘We have decided to make changes’{{/usCountry}}
Addressing the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana added, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values.” The filmmaker ended his apology with a thank you to everyone who criticised the film. “Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely,” he concluded.
The row over Janhvi Kapoor’s depiction
The introduction of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, immediately sets a troubling tone. The first time Ram's character sees her, the camera pans across her body for several minutes. She is instantly reduced to a silhouette, a collection of curves, and presented purely as an object of desire. Peddi shows no regard for her boundaries, telling his friends openly that he wants to touch Achiyyamma without her consent. He even uses the cover of a power cut to force a kiss upon her, despite her protests.
However, the backlash has not affected the film's box-office prospects. The film has earned ₹150 crore worldwide in two days.
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