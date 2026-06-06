Peddi makers to change Janhvi Kapoor's scenes post backlash, director apologises for her hypersexualised depiction

The backlash to Janhvi Kapoor’s hypersexualised depiction in Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has elicited an official response from its makers. Director Buchi Babu Sana took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning to issue an apology for the actor’s portrayal in the film, and assured that changes would be made to some of the scenes featuring her.

Buchi Babu Sana apologises for Janhvi Kapoor’s depiction in Peddi

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Peddi.

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On Saturday morning, director Buchi Babu Sana shared a long note on X, addressing people’s complaints about the way Janhvi has been shot and picturised in his film Peddi. “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi is a sports drama in which Ram plays the titular character. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest. After the film’s release, many viewers complained that Janhvi had been reduced to a placeholder, with unflattering shots of her under an overwhelming male gaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi is a sports drama in which Ram plays the titular character. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest. After the film’s release, many viewers complained that Janhvi had been reduced to a placeholder, with unflattering shots of her under an overwhelming male gaze. {{/usCountry}}

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As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

{{^usCountry}} ‘We have decided to make changes’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘We have decided to make changes’ {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana added, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values.” The filmmaker ended his apology with a thank you to everyone who criticised the film. “Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely,” he concluded.

The row over Janhvi Kapoor’s depiction

The introduction of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, immediately sets a troubling tone. The first time Ram's character sees her, the camera pans across her body for several minutes. She is instantly reduced to a silhouette, a collection of curves, and presented purely as an object of desire. Peddi shows no regard for her boundaries, telling his friends openly that he wants to touch Achiyyamma without her consent. He even uses the cover of a power cut to force a kiss upon her, despite her protests.

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However, the backlash has not affected the film's box-office prospects. The film has earned ₹150 crore worldwide in two days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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