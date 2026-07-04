Peddi OTT release: When and where to watch Ram Charan's 338.98 crore blockbuster on streaming

After minting moolah at the box office last month, Ram Charan’s blockbuster film Peddi is all set for its OTT release. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and much controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character, Peddi had a successful run at the box office and ended up becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026. Now, the film's OTT release has finally been announced.

Peddi to stream on Netflix

Ram Charan plays lead role in Peddi.

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On Saturday, Netflix India took to Instagram to announce the release of Ram Charan's film on the platform. Peddi will start streaming on Netflix from July 9, 2026. The OTT release will be available in multiple language versions. The caption of the post read: "Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu 😎🔥(The game might change, but the champion remains the same). Watch Peddi, out 9 July, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and Coming soon in Hindi, on Netflix."

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About Peddi

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi released in the theatres on June 4, 2026. The film emerged as one of the biggest commercial hits of the year. According to Sacnilk, the film minted ₹338.98 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of this, the film's India gross collection stood at ₹286 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi released in the theatres on June 4, 2026. The film emerged as one of the biggest commercial hits of the year. According to Sacnilk, the film minted ₹338.98 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of this, the film's India gross collection stood at ₹286 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The ensemble cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, and several others in pivotal roles. The film's music and background score have been composed by Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman.

Chiranjeevi praises Ram Charan

At Peddi's success bash, actor and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi got emotional while sharing how the actor almost lost an eye while shooting one of the film's action sequences. He said, “During the shoot, Charan suffered an eye injury. I was terrified when I saw the photo of it. He required eight stitches, yet he didn’t back down. We were told that there were chances that he could have lost his eye if it hit him a little lower. He got lucky and got an injury on his eyebrow, I was relieved that nothing happened to my son.”

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He added, “Charan is the son of a star hero; he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He didn’t have to work this hard; he could have simply done what the director asked and moved on. But he chose to believe in hard work."

Speaking about witnessing Ram Charan's rigorous routine during the preparation of the film, Chiranjeevi further said, "I witnessed the physical transformation he underwent for this movie at home every day. I saw Ram Charan’s fitness journey through my eyes. He would wake up at 4 am, train his body, and go to the sets. He would come home late at night, wouldn’t even freshen up, have some soup and go back to training. I asked him, is it necessary? But as an actor I commend his dedication. Watching his dedication filled me with immense pride."