Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Actor Pooja Hegde has been signed opposite Ram Charan in upcoming Telugu action-drama Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead. Pooja, who has been paired for the first time with Ram Charan, is expected to join the sets this week.

She was supposed to join the sets on Tuesday but couldn’t for some reasons.

As per Cinema Express report, Pooja will be seen in the role of a tribal girl and has set aside 20 days for the shoot. A source from the film’s unit has confirmed she will join the shoot this week.

Last seen on screen in Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo; this will be Pooja’s maiden non glamorous role. She also awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, which stars Akhil in the lead.

Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, features Chiranjeevi in the role of a naxalite turned social reformer. The film also stars Ram Charan, who is also the producer, in a crucial role.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Ram Charan plays an extended cameo in the movie. However, it was recently clarified via a statement that he plays a full-length character. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan plays a character called Sidha in the film, which has music by Mani Sharma. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

