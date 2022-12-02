Poonam Kaur reveals she has been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, says she has 'lots of plans but is forced to rest'

Weeks after Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she suffers from a rare medical condition called Myositis, Telugu actor Poonam Kaur has opened up on her medical condition. In an Instagram post, Poonam has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia – a medical condition defined by the presence of chronic widespread pain, fatigue and depression. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu works out in gym with cannula in one arm, is rewarded by trainer with jalebis. Watch

Sharing a note on Fibromyalgia, Poonam wrote: “Let’s rest for a bit (sic).” It read: ‘Fibromyalgia is when a motivated person with lots of plans is forced to slow down and rest…’

In the comments section, a lot of people wished her a speedy recovery. Many wrote, “Take care” and “Get well soon”.

Poonam made her acting debut with 2006 Telugu film, Malayalam. She went on to star in films such as Souryam, Vinayakudu, Eenadu, Ganesh and Gaganam among others. She currently awaits the release of Telugu film Nathicharami.

In October, Samantha shared a picture from the hospital and revealed that she is suffering from Myositis, a rare condition of the muscles. Her Instagram post read: "Your response to the Yashoda Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS".

