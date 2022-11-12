Samantha Ruth Prabhu works out in gym with cannula in one arm, is rewarded by trainer with jalebis. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a workout video of herself as she does an arm exercise with one hand. Interestingly, one can see a cannula in her other arm. She also shared a picture with her fitness trainer, who treated her to jalebi for her achievement in the gym and a glimpse of her weight chart which shows her coming down from 53 kgs to 50.8 kgs. Last month, Samantha had revealed about her being diagnosed of an autoimmune condition, Myositis. Also read: Yashoda movie review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in familiar but engaging thriller

Sharing the video along with the two pics, Samantha wrote on Instagram, "@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thankyou."

Varun Dhawan reacted to the post with a hart emoji. Actor Samyuktha Hegde wrote, “You are a constant inspiration.” Kriti Kharbanda also wrote, “Sam” along with a heart emoji. Actor Vishnupriyaa Bhimeneni also commented, “Oh my God, sending you loads of love and healing energy.” A fan also wrote for Samantha, “You deserve all the success and love for your efforts and kind heart...one of the strongest person I have seen...you are the fighter who never give up...more power to you Sam.”

Samantha just saw the release of her film, Yashoda, in which she plays a surrogate mother. On October 29, the actor had left her fans and friends concerned by opening up about her health condition. She wrote in a note, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

