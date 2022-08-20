Popular YouTube series Honest Trailers takes a hilarious shot at RRR this time: 'Seriously, f*** the British'

Popular YouTube channel Screen Junkies are out with an ‘Honest Trailers’ of the SS Rajamouli film RRR, which they call an “eye-popping, crowd-pleasing spectacle” and “BFF” for the chemistry between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year with collections of over ₹1200 crore at the global box office. Also read: Joe Russo heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls it a ‘well done epic’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hilarious trailer points out “American movies can be ten times better if Vin Diesel and The Rock could do” Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naacho Naacho dance steps. However, this is followed by a clip of Vin Diesel saying, "I don’t think so."

It also highlights how movies in the west are using VFX to cut down on the cost while Indian filmmakers are making their actors “do the impossible”. It says it brings joy to action filmmaking that moviegoers in the west haven't since quite some time. There are also claims that the movie spreads hate for the British and why Netflix actually let that happen. “Seriously f*** the British” it says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A moviegoer commented on the Honest Trailer, “Hahaha this is epic! The DBZ references were crazy. I love this fresh take on an Indian movie. Best part is it was funny and not racially insensitive. Well played homeboys!” Another said, “The woman randomly carrying a spiked whip between her legs was HILARIOUS!! But seriously RRR is a perfect 10!” One more commented, “Getting Honest Trailer’ed is honestly bigger than winning an Oscar. Take a bow RRR!” A comment also read, “This is what we need more of. Screw seeing some Indian American comic character, give me more of this. Diversity straight from the source.” A viewer also wrote, "The "Hot and Wet together" line made me pause to roflol. Anyway, awesome movie, and the dance scene is EPIC."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many were glad that RRR got an Honest Trailer finally. A fan reacted, “Love that they actually did an honest trailer for it. I actually watched RRR after they included a bit of it in the Ms Marvel honest trailer and it was so worth it. This movie is one of the most amazing action movies I have seen.”

Earlier, Marvel's Joe Russo had said he watched RRR after it became available on streaming platform Netflix and found it to be a great story about brotherhood. "It's big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood," Joe told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON