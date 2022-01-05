Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam postponed: 'It looks like we will have to wait'

Actor Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which was scheduled to release in cinemas on January 14, has been officially postponed. The delay comes after an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film's team made the announcement via a statement. However, they reiterated that the film would release in cinemas only.

“We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant, it looks like we will have to wait for our labor of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny, and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. We will see you in cinemas soon,” read the statement.

On Tuesday, the film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet about tough times and hope. Fans asked him if he was indirectly referring to Radhe Shyam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in the mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high – team Radhe Shyam,” Radha Krishna tweeted.

Radhe Shyam marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The project, which features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader, is said to have been made on a budget of over 150 crores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project went on the floors in January 2020. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the first schedule in Georgia and returned to India safely.

The film has been predominantly shot in and around Europe. A special set was erected in Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad where the film’s final schedule was completed in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently commenced work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Read More: Prabhas on facing prejudice in Bollywood: ‘Every region is used to their own actors, some have been around for 20-30 years’

Prabhas also has two more projects. Last December, his new film Salaar with KGF director Prasanth Neel was announced. Prashanth took to Twitter to make the announcement. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.