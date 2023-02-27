Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K will leave fans stunned, says producer: 'It is about modern-day avatar of Vishnu'

Producer Ashwini Dutt, who is busy with the production of his upcoming magnum opus Project K, has revealed that 70 percent of the film has been completed and it’ll be high on fantasy and science-fiction. In a latest interview, he shared that the film will have many surprise cameos. Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. (Also Read | Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer gets new poster, release date)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashwini also added that both Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have about a week to ten days of shoot left. The project marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, popular for helming the Savitri biopic, Mahanati. The upcoming sci-fi film will release on January 12, 2024.

In an interview with a Telugu YouTube channel, Telugu zone, producer Ashwini Dutt opened up on the project and shared several updates. Ashwini said, “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far.”

In another clip that emerged online, he spoke of the film’s genres. He said, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned.” He also confirmed that Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose music.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last March, Ashwin took to Twitter to seek Anand Mahindra’s support in building futuristic vehicles for the movie which is being made on a lavish budget. He went on to add that what they’re attempting in the movie could make the nation proud.

Ashwin wrote, “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr. Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

Requesting Anand's support, Ashwin further wrote, “I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers. But the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honour if you can help us engineer the future.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10