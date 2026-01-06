'Prabhas does not want you to treat him like a superstar': Boman Irani showers praise on The Raja Saab co-star

The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited films of the year. The fantasy horror comedy film directed by Maruthi stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Niddhi Agerwal. At a pre-release event for the film, Boman talked about working with Prabhas and shared that there is something ‘boyish’ about the actor which he really likes. Boman Irani praised Prabhas at the pre-release event for The Raja Saab.

What Boman said

Talking about Prabhas, Boman said at the event, "He has got this larger-than-life aura about himself so we expect that his behaviour will also be like a superstar. And it is not! With every single person on set, Prabhas talks like a young boy. There's something very boyish about him. Something very innocent about him. He enjoys his super stardom but he doesn't put it in your face. He doesn't want you to treat him like a superstar."

Boman went on to add, “He likes to joke, likes to laugh. He is the first one to laugh, the loudest and the longest, as if to say that he is still a teenager. It is so beautiful. The innocence of a person who has reached a certain level and has retained… I would like to be that way too.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Maruthi had earlier shared that fans will get to see a whole new avatar of Prabhas in the film. He also made a bold promise that if fans are disappointed in the film they can come to visit him at his residence.

The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled to be released in theatres on 9 January for Sankranthi, clashing with numerous other Telugu and Tamil films.