Prabhas donates 1 crore towards Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund for flood victims

Actor Prabhas on Tuesday announced that he has donated ₹1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid those affected by the heavy rains in several parts of the state. An official statement has confirmed that Prabhas has contributed ₹1 crore towards CMRF.

Over the last two weeks, several parts of the state have been severely affected due to the rains. The state is reeling under heavy rains for the second time in a short span of time.

Last week, Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu contributed ₹25 lakh each towards the CM relief fund.

Making the contribution, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Pained by the widespread devastation and havoc caused by floods and torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of ₹25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works.” He had tagged Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his tweet.

Mahesh Babu, who announced a contribution of the same amount, also urged other people to come forward and help during this hour of crisis. “In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute ₹25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis,” Mahesh had written. Sharing his tweet, he too had tagged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Calling his contribution a small step to aid in the recovery, Jr NTR had tweeted, “Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing ₹25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery.”

In the past few weeks, due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains triggered parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, leaving at least 40 people dead.

