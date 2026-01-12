‘Prabhas has a king-like personality, is one of the most non-judgmental people you can talk with’: Nidhhi Agerwal

“Once you meet him and start talking to him, he’s one of the sweetest, most non-judgmental people you can have a conversation with. He’s not exactly what people think at first; he’s just a bit shy and selective,” she added. Nidhhi also called Prabhas "very introverted, and I think that’s great. He’s perfect the way he is."

Nidhhi also shared that he treats people with kindness. “I think everything people say about him is true—that he’s a darling, that he has a very king-like personality, and that he treats people kindly. People also say he’s very quiet and mostly talks to people he knows or is comfortable with, and that’s true,” she said.

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal , who recently starred with Prabhas in The Raja Saab, has showered praises on him. Speaking with India Today , Nidhhi said that he isn't "exactly what people think at first". Calling Prabhas a "darling", she also said that he has a “very king-like personality.”

About The Raja Saab, Nidhhi's upcoming films Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab, among others. The Raja Saab released on January 9 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nidhhi has several films in the pipeline, including three Telugu and two Hindi films.

Recently, Nidhhi shared a picture on Instagram with Prabhas. In the photo, the duo smiled as they made a heart gesture with their fingers. The selfie, clicked by Nidhhi, showed her wearing a golden outfit, while Prabhas opted for casual attire. She captioned the post, "This is not AI (laughing emoji) #therajasaab @actorprabhas."

Recently, Nidhhi made headlines before the film's release after she was mobbed and pushed by fans at an event for The Raja Saab. Cyberabad Police registered a suo motu case against the organisers of The Raja Saab song-release event held at Lulu Mall, Kukatpally, following an incident when she was exiting the venue in Hyderabad. A video showed the actor struggling to leave the mall amid a large and unruly crowd.