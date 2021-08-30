Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde unveil new poster of Radhe Shyam on Janmashtami, teach 'a new meaning of love'

A new poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam was shared online on the occasion of Janmashtami. The film is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022.
ANI
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in lead roles.

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2021, the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled a new poster of the film.

In the latest poster, actor Prabhas can be seen adoringly watching Pooja Hegde playing the piano. Prabhas looks dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja catches everyone's attention with her blue ball gown.

Unveiling the poster, Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote, "Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam."

Pooja, too, gave a glimpse of the new poster. "As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami!," she tweeted.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022.

Excited about the movie, Radha Krishna Kumar said, "We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janamashtami."

Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod have produced Radhe Shyam.

krishna janmashtami pooja hegde prabhas
