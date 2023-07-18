Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in US ahead of Project K's first glimpse launch at Sen Diego Comic-Con

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, aka Amarendra Baahubali and Bhalladeva from SS Rajamouli's iconic Baahubali franchise, have landed in the US. They'll both be seen at the Sen Diego Comic-Con, where they will launch the first glimpse of director Nag Ashwin's Project K. (Also Read: Project K: Deepika Padukone exudes an intense aura in first look from Nag Ashwin's film)

Prabhas and Rana in Hollywood

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the US ahead of Project K first glimpse launch

In a picture posted by the production house Vyjayanthi Movies, Prabhas and Rana can be seen, with their backs turned towards the camera, outdoors in the US. A signboard saying ‘Hollywood’ can be spotted in the background. Both men are wearing ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts.

The caption along with the picture on Instagram says, “The men have landed in the USA 🇺🇸. See you in San Diego on July 20th. @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK.”

Is Rana in Project K?

There's no official word on whether Rana Daggubati is a part of Project K. However, the actor has been rooting for this project for a while now. At the India Today conclave this year, Rana said, “That’s the film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR have done. Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu.”

Rana also reposted a portrait on Tuesday, in which he can be seen in a white T-shirt and red cap. The letter ‘K’ is superimposed on the picture accompanied by the hashtag #WhatIsProjectK."

What is Project K?

Project K is set to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. At the event, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside Nag Ashwin will take part. The team of Project K will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date at Comic-Con. Project K is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. SDCC will take place from July 20-23.

According to Variety, the film will unveil exclusive footage at the event. Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic". The stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s stage.

Talking about the event, Nag Ashwin said in a statement, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

