Prabhas' Salaar to release without delay amid box office clash with Dunki; trailer will be out by early December
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is helmed by Prashanth Neel. It will release on December 22. The action film features Prabhas in lead role.
Prabhas’ much-awaited Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is all set to arrive in theatre on its scheduled release date. After reports claimed that the film's release has been postponed to avert the box office clash with Dunki, it is now confirmed that there is no changes to Salaar's release day. The trailer will be out sometime around the end of November or early December. Also read: Dunki Vs Salaar, The off-screen fight begins
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire trailer release date
Confirming the news, on Monday, film trade insider analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Bigg News: The much awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire trailer to be out on November end or early December. The actioner helmed by Prashanth Neel and featuring Prabhas is creating the excitement among the masses and the film will arrive in cinemas on scheduled date, December 22nd, 2023.”
Salaar Part 1 brings together Prashanth Neel and Prabhas for the first time. It is backed by Hombale Films. It has an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.
Salaar vs Dunki
Salaar will release on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam. It will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also has Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
Prithviraj Sukumaran on box office clash
Reacting to the box office clash with Salaar and Dunki, Prithviraj Sukumaran had told Hindustan Times, “I am not quite sure what promotions plans are, the makers will let us know by November how they roll out the film. I am in touch with Prashanth (Neel, director) But the fact that we are releasing with Hirani sir and Shah Rukh sir's film, leave everything else, as a film lover I love it! I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative."
“I am going to be watching both, I can promise you that. I am so looking forward to it. When did this last happen, that over a holiday season, we had two such big films. What better year than 2023 to celebrate Indian cinema like this,” he also added.