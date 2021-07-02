Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prabhas welcomes Bhagyashree on the sets of Radhe Shyam with Hyderabadi sweets

Prabhas welcomed Bhagyashree on sets of Radhe Shyam with multiple boxes of sweets. Check out what she wrote in her tweet.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Bhagyashree recently began shooting for Radhe Shyam.

Actor Bhagyashree plays a key role in upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam. When she joined the sets on Thursday in Hyderabad, actor Prabhas welcomed her with some Hyderabadi sweets.

Bhagyashree is rumoured to be playing Pooja Hegde’s mother in the movie, which stars Prabhas as a palm reader. Sharing her excitement on joining the sets and being welcomed by some sweets, she wrote: “Another stack of the tasty Hyderabadi sweets #pootharekulu Thank you #Prabhas ... you spoil me (sic).”

Being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The project is said to have been made on a budget of over 150 crore.

The project went on the floors in January 2020. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely.

“One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted. The film has been predominantly shot in and around Europe. A special set has been erected at Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad where the film’s final schedule is currently underway.

Also read: KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit perform house warming ceremony, see pics

Prabhas hopes to wrap up this project by August or September and commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin from November. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

