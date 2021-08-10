Prakash Raj meets with an accident, says he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad: 'Keep me in your thoughts'

Actor Prakash Raj took to Twitter to inform his fans that he met with an accident and suffered a fracture. He added that he would have to go in for a surgery.

He wrote on Twitter: "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts."

A number of his fans took to the comments section to drop messages. One Twitter user said, "Get well soon." Another said, "Wishing you a successful surgery and speedy recovery." A third wrote, "Get well soon, sir. We always want to see you on the screen, not on a hospital bed."

His colleagues, Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh and director Naveen Mohamedali, also wished him a speedy recovery.

Bandla Ganesh, known for films like Gabbar Singh, wrote on Twitter: "Take care Anna anything urgent please call. We are with you." Naveen said: Wishing you a speedy recovery @prakashraaj."

The actor was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Navarasa. He featured in a minor role in a short film directed by Bejoy Nambiar called Edhiri. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi. However, in a previous Netflix Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal, he had a major role in a short film directed by Vetrimaaran. He played a father whose daughter, played by Sai Pallavi, elopes with a man belonging to a different caste.

Prakash Raj will be seen in a number of upcoming films such as KGF 2, Ponniyin Selvan, Pushpa and Annaatthe among others. In Hindi films, he made a mark with Rohit Shetty's Singham. Since then, he has appeared in a number of films.