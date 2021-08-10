Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Prakash Raj meets with an accident, says he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad: 'Keep me in your thoughts'
telugu cinema

Prakash Raj meets with an accident, says he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad: 'Keep me in your thoughts'

Prakash Raj tweeted to say that he fell down and suffered a 'tiny fracture'. He added that would be flying to Hyderabad for surgery.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Prakash Raj works in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi film industries.

Actor Prakash Raj took to Twitter to inform his fans that he met with an accident and suffered a fracture. He added that he would have to go in for a surgery.

He wrote on Twitter: "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts."

A number of his fans took to the comments section to drop messages. One Twitter user said, "Get well soon." Another said, "Wishing you a successful surgery and speedy recovery." A third wrote, "Get well soon, sir. We always want to see you on the screen, not on a hospital bed."

His colleagues, Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh and director Naveen Mohamedali, also wished him a speedy recovery.

Bandla Ganesh, known for films like Gabbar Singh, wrote on Twitter: "Take care Anna anything urgent please call. We are with you." Naveen said: Wishing you a speedy recovery @prakashraaj."

The actor was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Navarasa. He featured in a minor role in a short film directed by Bejoy Nambiar called Edhiri. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi. However, in a previous Netflix Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal, he had a major role in a short film directed by Vetrimaaran. He played a father whose daughter, played by Sai Pallavi, elopes with a man belonging to a different caste.

Also read: When Mumtaz got over the complex of her 'heavy Iranian thighs', wore a bikini: 'I felt I looked very sexy'

Prakash Raj will be seen in a number of upcoming films such as KGF 2, Ponniyin Selvan, Pushpa and Annaatthe among others. In Hindi films, he made a mark with Rohit Shetty's Singham. Since then, he has appeared in a number of films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prakash raj kannada film industry telugu film industry hindi film industry
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP