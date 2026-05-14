Prasanth Varma welcomes Rohit Saraf as he wraps Hyderabad schedule of his Telugu debut Mahakali: ‘A sincere performer’

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma is steadily expanding the world of the PVCU aka Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, following the huge success of Hanu-Man. His next ambitious mythological action drama, Mahakali, has now added another popular face to its growing cast lineup. Actor Rohit Saraf has officially joined the film, marking a major shift from the romantic and coming-of-age roles audiences usually associate him with. The film is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru.

Rohit Saraf enters the PVCU

Prasanth Varma welcomes Rohit Saraf as he wraps Hyderabad schedule of Mahakali.(Instagram)

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The Mismatched actor has already completed a major shooting schedule for the film in Hyderabad. While details about his role are still being kept secret, industry buzz suggests that his character will play an important role in expanding the larger PVCU storyline. Puja shared a photo with Rohit on Instagram and wrote, “Welcome aboard to the world of Mahakali Mr @rohitsaraf. Let’s set the hearts on fire.”

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{{^usCountry}} Prashanth Varma took X to welcome Rohit to Mahakali family and said, “A sincere performer with honesty, charm and a beautiful screen presence… Can’t wait for everyone to witness this new side of him in #Mahakali 🔱 @rohitssaraf welcome to the family 🤗.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prashanth Varma took X to welcome Rohit to Mahakali family and said, “A sincere performer with honesty, charm and a beautiful screen presence… Can’t wait for everyone to witness this new side of him in #Mahakali 🔱 @rohitssaraf welcome to the family 🤗.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty lead the cast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty lead the cast {{/usCountry}}

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Rohit Saraf joins a cast headlined by Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty. One of the biggest talking points around the film has been Akshaye Khanna’s reported transformation into Shukracharya, the guru of the Asuras in Hindu mythology.

Meanwhile, Bhoomi Shetty will reportedly play the central role in Mahakali. Her first-look poster was unveiled back in October 2025 and generated attention online, featuring striking visuals dominated by fiery red and gold tones. The first-look posters show her in a fierce, divine avatar, adorned with traditional weaponry and a fiery gaze.

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Prasanth Varma continues building his cinematic universe

Mahakali is being backed by RKD Studios, led by producers RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal. The film is being developed as the next major chapter in the universe introduced through Hanu-Man.

Prasanth Varma’s larger vision for the PVCU revolves around interconnected stories inspired by Indian mythology, gods and legendary figures, while presenting them through a modern cinematic style. Speculations suggest that the characters from Mahakali will eventually cross paths with Hanu-Man and Adhira (another upcoming PVCU hero) in a massive crossover event.

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The film is being shot and dubbed in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. While an exact date isn't locked, it is expected to be a major theatrical release in late 2026 or early 2027.

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