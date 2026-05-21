Prashanth Neel declares Jr NTR agreeing to do Dragon was one of the most difficult decisions: ‘It is very risky’

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel teased fans with the first glimpse of Dragon on Tuesday, and fans are already excited to know more. However, fans will have to wait till June next year to see the film on screen. Director Prashanth Neel has opened up about the film in a conversation with Galatta Plus, and shared what led to the collaboration with Jr NTR. (Also read: Jr NTR thanks fans for overwhelming response to Dragon glimpse, gives all credit to director Prashanth Neel)

What Prashanth said about Jr NTR

Jr NTR in a still from Dragon, which will release next year.

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During the chat, Prashanth opened up about how the actor came on board. He said, "Five years ago we met and when I told him the line of the movie… I am not going to be presumptious of the fact that I want to be humble all the time, but I think this is probably one of the most difficult decisions that he had to take to play this character. Not because of what is there in the trailer, but what the drama of the movie is. It was one of the biggest decisions that he has to take to play this particular role.

‘It is very risky for a star of his magnitude’

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to add, “By the end of this film, everyone will know why I am saying this. It is a dark character. It is probably more darker than any character, not probably, it is the darkest character I have written. For him to play something like that, and the only question he asked was for every character being right or wrong, is the drama right for it? Is there a reason for it? It took us 3 years to come up with that reasoning, to arrive at that point to validate why that character does what he does. At the end, he said let us do it. It is very risky for a star of his magnitude. For someone who is loved all over the country. What he is doing is absolutely brave.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add, “By the end of this film, everyone will know why I am saying this. It is a dark character. It is probably more darker than any character, not probably, it is the darkest character I have written. For him to play something like that, and the only question he asked was for every character being right or wrong, is the drama right for it? Is there a reason for it? It took us 3 years to come up with that reasoning, to arrive at that point to validate why that character does what he does. At the end, he said let us do it. It is very risky for a star of his magnitude. For someone who is loved all over the country. What he is doing is absolutely brave.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the glimpse, Jr NTR is seen in the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies. NTR is shown, all guns blazing, taking on villain after villain single-handedly in a place reminiscent of the coal fields of Salaar and the gold mines of KGF.

Dragon also stars Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta among others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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