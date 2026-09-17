Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets sweet airport goodbye hug from husband Raj Nidimoru; fans call him a ‘green flag’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together. The actor was recently spotted at the airport flaunting her baby bump in casual attire, but what caught fans' attention was a sweet moment she shared with her husband, Raj, before leaving for her flight.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a sweet goodbye hug from husband at airport

Raj Nidimoru drops off pregnant wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu at airport,

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In a video doing the rounds on social media, Samantha can be seen stepping out of her car at the airport. However, before heading for her flight, the actor was seen sharing a warm goodbye hug with her husband. Raj had accompanied his pregnant wife to the airport to see her off. However, the couple did not pose for the paparazzi. Samantha was seen wearing an oversized pink shirt with white trousers. She carried a shawl and a large tote bag with her.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were delighted to see the couple's sweet goodbye moment. One comment read, "Raj is such a green flag." Another commented, "God has blessed Samantha with good and caring husband." Another comment read, "That hug was so emotional." One fan wrote, "Love is in the air." Another added, "They are so cute together." Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were delighted to see the couple's sweet goodbye moment. One comment read, "Raj is such a green flag." Another commented, "God has blessed Samantha with good and caring husband." Another comment read, "That hug was so emotional." One fan wrote, "Love is in the air." Another added, "They are so cute together." Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha and Raj sparked relationship rumours while working together on Citadel: Honey Bunny, which premiered in 2024. Samantha's divorce from Naga Chaitanya was announced in 2021, while details about when Raj's marriage to Shhyamali De ended remain unclear. Samantha's social media posts featuring Raj also fuelled speculation about their relationship. The couple eventually confirmed their relationship in December 2025, when they got married in a yogic ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

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At the success meet for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram in June 2026, Samantha announced that she was expecting her first child with Raj. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Samantha revealed that her pregnancy came as a surprise and said, "I had reached a place where I was okay. Like, both Raj and I were okay with, maybe we can’t have kids. Maybe we will. I was okay with either. I was fine, and so was he. So, this is a surprise. The first day I was shooting for (the song) Thassadiya, I found out. I had just found out, and I had to go and do the steps. I was having a little bit of sickness at that time. I guess everything just aligned. And now, I am truly excited. Everyone tells me that having a child changes your entire life. I think I am ready for that change."