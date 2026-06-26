Prithviraj Sukumaran says SS Rajamouli took nearly 100 takes for a single scene in Varanasi: 'It's not an exaggeration'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema, and it appears his pursuit of perfection continues with his upcoming magnum opus, Varanasi. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the ambitious film has already made headlines for its demanding shoot. Now, Prithviraj has revealed that Rajamouli once insisted on nearly 100 takes for a single scene, with filming stretching from morning until evening before the director finally decided to call it a day.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on SS Rajamouli's perfectionism

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals how he and Mahesh Babu had to give 97 takes for one perfect shot during Varanasi.

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Talking about Rajamouli's dedication to getting the perfect shot, Prithviraj recalled a "real day" from the film's set and said, "It's not an exaggeration. A particular shot in the film, Mahesh and I started shooting it in the morning, and I don't remember if it was take 94 or 97. I remember Mahesh, and I joked about this. We started in the morning, we came to lunch break, we hadn't had the shot, and Rajamouli sir said quickly let's have a break, eat and come."

He added, "And by the time the second bite of food is in the mouth, he said, the shot is ready. And we went back, we started again. 6:37, and we are still trying and our executive producer is signalling him (it's time to wrap). And then he is like okay pack up, we will do this tomorrow morning. It's actually happened, it's a real day of shooting in Varanasi."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip surfaced on Reddit, with fans reacting to Rajamouli's relentless pursuit of perfection. One user wrote, "Imagine the pressure on his crew, he would be a monster on set. But it is what it is. He's delivering the best only because he is like that." Another commented, "They're charging crores in remuneration, aren't they? So it's good to see that they're not compromising. If you ask me, considering the kind of budgets these films have, this is the bare minimum they should be doing. Nice to see. HYPEDDD!" Another user wrote, "There has to be sweat and blood. They're taking home crores in remuneration, after all. SSR (S. S. Rajamouli) is basically saying: 'I'll make you sweat blood for those action scenes.'" About Varanasi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip surfaced on Reddit, with fans reacting to Rajamouli's relentless pursuit of perfection. One user wrote, "Imagine the pressure on his crew, he would be a monster on set. But it is what it is. He's delivering the best only because he is like that." Another commented, "They're charging crores in remuneration, aren't they? So it's good to see that they're not compromising. If you ask me, considering the kind of budgets these films have, this is the bare minimum they should be doing. Nice to see. HYPEDDD!" Another user wrote, "There has to be sweat and blood. They're taking home crores in remuneration, after all. SSR (S. S. Rajamouli) is basically saying: 'I'll make you sweat blood for those action scenes.'" About Varanasi {{/usCountry}}

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Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli's first film since the global success of RRR. The film stars Mahesh Babu as a time-travelling adventurer on a quest to find an ancient artefact from the Ramayana era. It also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after almost a decade, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist.

Last year, Rajamouli unveiled the film's first look at an event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, offering a glimpse into a story that spans continents and eras. During an interview in the US, Mahesh Babu revealed that, apart from playing the protagonist Rudhra, he also portrays Lord Rama in the film's flashback sequences. Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.

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