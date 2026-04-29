Proud Nagarjuna shares 1st review of son Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film Lenin; internet doubtful about ‘re-re launch’

Actor Akhil Akkineni is making a comeback after three years with Lenin, his last film was the 2023 flop Agent. His father, actor Nagarjuna, saw the film’s first cut and praised his son in his review. The internet, however, remains sceptical of this ' re-re-launch’.

Nagarjuna reviews Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin

Nagarjuna was all praise for Akhil Akkineni after watching Lenin.

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Nagarjuna revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that he watched the first cut of Akhil’s Lenin. He claimed that the audience will see a new side of his son in the film. He also doubled down on the film’s June 26 release date, even as Ram Charan’s Peddi is rumoured to be released on June 25 after its postponements. Nagarjuna wrote, “watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night. I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. mark the date!!! see you in the theatres.”

Internet reacts with scepticism

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{{^usCountry}} The internet, however, remained sceptical about Lenin being as good as Nagarjuna claimed it was. One X user commented, “You said this 4 times.” Another wrote, “Lets see if this re-re-re-re-re-launch is the final launch.” One even commented, “This is repeating for every new movie of Akhil, hope it works this time.” Some remained sceptical as Peddi was also scheduled to release in June, with one commenting, “Are you sure June 26 2026 date? #Ramacharan #Peddi announced same date.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet, however, remained sceptical about Lenin being as good as Nagarjuna claimed it was. One X user commented, “You said this 4 times.” Another wrote, “Lets see if this re-re-re-re-re-launch is the final launch.” One even commented, “This is repeating for every new movie of Akhil, hope it works this time.” Some remained sceptical as Peddi was also scheduled to release in June, with one commenting, “Are you sure June 26 2026 date? #Ramacharan #Peddi announced same date.” {{/usCountry}}

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Akkineni fans, however, seemed happy with Nagarjuna’s confidence in Akhil and Lenin. One fan commented, “Ayyagaru please give us a hit that makes our akkineni fans happy,” referring to Akhil by their nickname for him. “nothing beats that proud father moment, If you are this confident after seeing the first cut, we are definitely in for something special,” wrote another, while a fan commented, “I hope this will be a comeback film for Akhil @iamnagarjuna.”

Akhil Akkineni’s career

Akhil, the son of actors Nagarjuna and Amala, began his career as a child actor with the 1995 film Sisindri, when he was only a baby. He played a cameo in the Akkineni family’s 2014 tribute to ANR, Manam, but his debut was the 2015 film Akhil, which failed to impress. There was a relaunch of sorts with the 2017 romantic drama Hello, which received favourable to mixed reviews.

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Akhil has since acted in Mr Majnu, Most Eligible Bachelor and Agent. The film became the biggest flop of his career, collecting only ₹13 crore worldwide and being widely panned by critics and audiences. Murali Kishor Abburu’s Lenin also stars Bhagyashri Borse, who replaced Sreeleela in the film. The film will be released in theatres on June 26, and it remains to be seen if it changes the actor’s career.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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