Lenin title glimpse: Akhil Akkineni gets a rustic makeover in comeback film after the disastrous Agent. Watch

Lenin title glimpse: On Akhil Akkineni's birthday, the title of his next film was announced, and a glimpse was released. This is his first film after the disastrous 2023 film Agent, for which the actor underwent a rustic makeover. Take a look. Lenin title glimpse: Akhil Akkineni plays a rustic role for the first time in the film.

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin title glimpse released

The minute-long glimpse sees the actor talking about how his father taught him the importance of a name, which stays even after a person is dead. After teasing his makeover, the glimpse shows him dressed in a simple shirt and pants, standing firm as Sreeleela holds him before looking up at him in appreciation.

Akhil posted the glimpse of Lenin on his X (formerly Twitter), writing, “#LENIN it is….Madness is in….” Nagarjuna also posted it and wished his son Akhil on his birthday, writing, “Happy birthday, Dear @AkhilAkkineni8 As you enter this year, praying that the Universe bless you with all its power and glory so that you may shine!! Very happy to collaborate with you @vamsi84. Thank you team Lenin for the superb glimpse!! Dear Akkineni fans, thank you for all the love.”

Internet reacts

Fans seemed split to see Akhil in a new avatar, with some liking it and others wondering why he’s starring in what looks to be a run-of-the-mill masala film. One fan wrote with sarcasm, “This is so good just like 2738373 masala movies which were released..super unique. Mass masala.” Another compared it to Ram Pothineni’s disastrous film Skanda, “Sudden ga chusi Skanda 2 annukunna kada ra. (I thought it was Skanda 2)”

One X user questioned, “Bhayya meeru theese rotta cinemalaku aa titles ku sambandham unda? Enduku bro great leaders perulu chadagodathaaru? (Is there a link between the same old films and the titles? Why do you need to ruin great leaders’ names brother?)” Akhil’s fans were, however appreciative, leaving comments like, “Pure goosebumps,” and “Ayyagaare no. 1 (their nickname for him).”

Akhil Akkineni’s previous films

Akhil has always played urban characters since his debut with the 2015 film Akhil. He has since acted in Hello in 2017, Mr Majnu in 2019, Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021 and Agent in 2023. While the actor had flops, Agent was disastrous, collecting only ₹13.4 crore worldwide despite being made on a ₹80 crore budget. Murali Kishor Abburu directs Lenin, produced Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi, and has music by Thaman S.