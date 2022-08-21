Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer sequel to finally start shoot on Monday, fans can't wait

After the success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana-starrer Pushpa The Rise, the team is all set to return with the much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa The Rule. The movie will commence filming on Monday. The team will hold a puja ceremony before kickstarting the film shoot. (Also read: Allu Arjun shares pic with cigar, fans ask if it's his look from Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Sharing the update on social media, the makers of Pushpa series, Mythri Movie Makers announced, “PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRulePooja Ceremony tomorrow.” They further called the film ‘India's most anticipated sequel’ in the caption. They also tagged Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the post.

Soon after the announcement, fans rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement about the movie. A fan wrote, “We are making history.” “Pushpa is coming to set fire again,” commented another one. Previously, Allu Arjun shared a glimpse of his new rugged look, which appeared to be from Pushpa 2.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa The Rise featured Allu Arjun as a lorry driver who smuggled red sandalwood. Released almost a year ago, the film was a major box office success in the post pandemic era. It managed to gross more than ₹300 crore worldwide.

Originally filmed in Telugu, Pushpa The Rise was dubbed and released in multiple languages--Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It was the first film for Allu Arjun to have a pan-India release. Pushpa The Rise is backed by Mythri Movie Makers while the music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, the sequel of the movie, Pushpa The Rule is set for a December 2022 release in theatres. The upcoming instalment will be based on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the antagonist towards the end of the prequel. It will also star Rashmika Mandanna reviving her character as Allu Arjun’s love interest, Srivall.

