Allu Arjun shares pic with cigar, fans ask if it's his look from Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun shared a photo of himself smoking a cigar on Instagram. Sharing it, he also wrote that ‘cigar smoking is injurious for health’. As soon as he dropped the photo, his fans started wondering if it's his look from the sequel of his hit film Pushpa. Also Read: Allu Arjun says his signature Pushpa walk was instruction from director Sukumar: ‘Everybody has to walk like you'

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Caution: Cigar smoking extremely injurious to health.” In the photo, Allu is seen wearing a red shirt and a black leather jacket on it. His hair are partially white and he had accessorised his look with black goggles.

One fan commented, “What a transformation man! You surprise us everytime.” Another one said, “OMG! Is this your look from Pushpa 2?” Making a similar comment, another one said, “This photo is giving me Pushpa vibes.” Praising Arjun's look, one said, “That cigar can just get lit like that, doesn't have to use a lighter #sassy.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa The Rise saw Allu Arjun playing a lorry driver and a sandalwood smuggler. The 2021 film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna also proved to be a major box office success. It was followed by grand success of films such as Akhanda, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 in 2022. The film made ₹365 crore, which included a haul of over ₹100 crore by the Hindi-dubbed version.

Shot in Telugu, Pushpa The Rise was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It was the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The second part of the film, Pushpa 2: The Rule went on floors in April. Arjun will be seen reprising his iconic role in the sequel, which will release later this year. The film will see Rashmika and Fahadh also reprising their roles. Reports have claimed Vijay Sethupathi is also in the film, but this hasn’t been confirmed so far.

