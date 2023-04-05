Pushpa 2 team teases fans with a new video, reveals teaser will be launched ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday. Watch

The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule on Wednesday shared a special video teasing fans and giving an update about the upcoming film. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers announced that the actual teaser will release on the eve of actor Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 7. (Also Read | Allu Arjun completes 20 years in films; Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'there's going to be fireworks')

Pushpa 2 team teased fans with a new video.

The new video titled ‘Where Is Pushpa’ revealed that Pushpa has escaped from Tirupati prison with bullet wounds and he’s on the run. The video also gave some quick shots of riots and people going berserk on the streets. It is unclear whether it is the actual footage from the second part or just random shots that have been put together for this video.

The clip ended with the question, ‘Where is Pushpa'. The video was shared with the caption, "#WhereIsPushpa? The search ends soon! The HUNT before the RULE. Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM #PushpaTheRule Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @PushpaMovie."

Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the 'beginning of the adventure'. The team recently completed filming a major schedule in Visakhapatnam in which they shot plenty of action sequences.

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first film, Pushpa: The Rise. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli. In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’.

Last year, Allu Arjun went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well. He had said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

