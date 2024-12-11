Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 7 (updated live): Allu Arjun film clocks a massive 1st week
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 7 (updated live): Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer is doing good business.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 7 (updated live): Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule released on December 5 and had paid premieres on December 4. According to Sacnilk.com, the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise collected ₹672.71 crore net at the box office in India as of 7 pm. (Also Read: Mika Singh hits back at Siddharth for his comments on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule: ‘Mujhe bhi nahi pata ki aap…’)
Pushpa 2: The Rule box office at 7 pm
The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹27.71 crore so far on Wednesday, taking the total to ₹672.71 crore approximately. The film made ₹10.65 crore during its premieres and ₹164.25 crore on its opening day. It made ₹93.8 crore on its first Friday, ₹119.25 crore and ₹141.05 crore over the weekend. The first Monday saw a 54% dip in collections, bringing in ₹64.45 crore. Collections dipped further on Tuesday, by 20%, with the film making ₹51 crore.
|Day 0 + 1
|₹10.65 crore + 164.25 crore net
|Day 2
|₹93.8 crore
|Day 3
|₹119.25 crore
|Day 4
|₹141.05 crore
|Day 5
|₹64.45 crore
|Day 6
|₹51.55 crore
|Day 7
|₹27.71 crore (so far)
|Total (1 week)
|₹672.71 crore (so far)
Check in every hour to know how much Pushpa 2: The Rule collected in India in its first week. The film crossed the ₹1000 crore gross mark worldwide within 6 days of release.
Venkatesh all praise for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Since the film was released, numerous celebrities have wished the team well, and those who watched it have praised it. On Wednesday, Venkatesh praised the film on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A thunderous and unforgettable performance @alluarjun!! Couldn't take my eyes off you on the screen. So happy to see everyone celebrating the movie across the country! @iamRashmika you were phenomenal. Congratulations to #Sukumar @ThisIsDSP and the entire team of #Pushpa2TheRule on the super success. Assalu Thaggedhe Le!!”
Arjun replied to his post, writing, “Sirrrrr ! Thank you siiirrrrr. It’s very spl coming from you. Soo glad u liked all our work . Thank you sirrrrr.” Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Arjun play a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh, his arch nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.
