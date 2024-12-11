Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 7 (updated live): Allu Arjun film clocks a massive 1st week

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 11, 2024 07:13 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 7 (updated live): Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer is doing good business.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 7 (updated live): Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule released on December 5 and had paid premieres on December 4. According to Sacnilk.com, the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise collected 672.71 crore net at the box office in India as of 7 pm. (Also Read: Mika Singh hits back at Siddharth for his comments on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule: ‘Mujhe bhi nahi pata ki aap…’)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 7 (updated live): Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 7 (updated live): Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office at 7 pm

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected 27.71 crore so far on Wednesday, taking the total to 672.71 crore approximately. The film made 10.65 crore during its premieres and 164.25 crore on its opening day. It made 93.8 crore on its first Friday, 119.25 crore and 141.05 crore over the weekend. The first Monday saw a 54% dip in collections, bringing in 64.45 crore. Collections dipped further on Tuesday, by 20%, with the film making 51 crore.

Day 0 + 1 10.65 crore + 164.25 crore net
Day 2 93.8 crore
Day 3 119.25 crore
Day 4 141.05 crore
Day 5 64.45 crore
Day 6 51.55 crore
Day 7 27.71 crore (so far)
Total (1 week) 672.71 crore (so far)

Check in every hour to know how much Pushpa 2: The Rule collected in India in its first week. The film crossed the 1000 crore gross mark worldwide within 6 days of release.

Venkatesh all praise for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Since the film was released, numerous celebrities have wished the team well, and those who watched it have praised it. On Wednesday, Venkatesh praised the film on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A thunderous and unforgettable performance @alluarjun!! Couldn't take my eyes off you on the screen. So happy to see everyone celebrating the movie across the country! @iamRashmika you were phenomenal. Congratulations to #Sukumar @ThisIsDSP and the entire team of #Pushpa2TheRule on the super success. Assalu Thaggedhe Le!!”

Arjun replied to his post, writing, “Sirrrrr ! Thank you siiirrrrr. It’s very spl coming from you. Soo glad u liked all our work . Thank you sirrrrr.” Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Arjun play a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh, his arch nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

