Mika Singh hits back at Siddharth for his comments on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule: ‘Mujhe bhi nahi pata ki aap…’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 11, 2024 06:15 PM IST

After Siddharth dismissed the massive crowd that turned up in Patna for the Pushpa 2: The Rule event, here's what Mika Singh had to say.

Singer Mika Singh hit back at actor Siddharth for his recent comments about Pushpa 2: The Rule drawing a huge crowd in Patna during its promotions. Re-sharing Siddharth’s statement on his Instagram stories, Mika penned a sarcastic comment, implying that the comment boosts his visibility. (Also Read: Mohanlal reacts to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule's success: ‘It's like a gatecrash, the wheel has to turn’)

Siddharth recently seemed unimpressed by Pushpa 2: The Rule's popularity, leading to Mika Singh hitting back.
Siddharth recently seemed unimpressed by Pushpa 2: The Rule's popularity, leading to Mika Singh hitting back.

Mika Singh hits back at Siddharth

Mika re-shared what Siddharth said about Pushpa 2 on his Instagram stories, writing, “Hello sidharth bhai, aapke iss comment pe ek baat achhi ho gayi hai ke, ke aaj se logo ko thora bohat aapka naam pata chal gaya hai, socho abhi tak tau mujhe bhi ni pata ki aap kya karte hai. (Hello Siddharth, one good thing to come out of your comment is that from today, people will know your name a little bit; just think, even I didn’t know what you do until now)”

A screen grab of Pushpa 2: The Rule's Instagram stories.
A screen grab of Pushpa 2: The Rule's Instagram stories.

What did Siddharth say

While promoting his upcoming film Miss You, which was supposed to clash with Pushpa 2: The Rule but was postponed, Siddharth dismissed the latter film pulling a crowd as a gimmick. He said on YouTuber Madan Gowri’s podcast, “That’s all marketing. It’s not a big deal to gather a crowd in India. You bring a JCB for construction and crowds will gather automatically. So it’s not a big deal getting a crowd in Bihar.”

He also compared the Pushpa 2 event to political leaders pulling in crowd with the promise of biryani and alcohol, stating, “In India, there’s no connection between gathering a large crowd and quality. If that was the case, then all the political parties would be winning. In our days, these crowds used to be about getting biriyani and a quarter packet (alcohol).

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Mika is not the first person to support Pushpa 2: The Rule. Recently, when there were reports that the film had taken over all IMAX screens, preventing the re-release of Interstellar in India, Janhvi Kapoor defended the film.

She pointed out, “Pushpa 2 is also cinema. Why are we so obsessed with idolising the west and running down things that come out of our own country and instantly disqualifying it from being considered as worthy? The same rooted representation and larger than life tone other countries appreciate and our fascinated by our cinema for, we ourselves are embarrassed of. Sad.”

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil was released on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. The film has collected over 1000 crore gross worldwide in 6 days.

