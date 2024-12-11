Pushpa 2 The Rule: 2nd Allu Arjun fan dies during screening; police to probe reason

In a freak coincidence, a second Allu Arjun fan died at his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule screening. This comes less than a week after a female fan was asphyxiated to death during the premiere of the Sukumar film in Hyderabad on December 4. A 35-year-old man was found dead in Andhra Pradesh on Monday during the film’s matinee show. (Also Read: 3 arrests made in connection to fan death at Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere) Allu Arjun previously urged fans to remain careful when they visit theatres to watch films.

Allu Arjun fan dead in AP

Kalyandurgam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Babu told PTI that 35-year-old Harijana Madhannappa was founded dead around 6 pm on Monday by the theatre’s cleaning staff. He had attended the film’s matinee show at around 2:30 pm in Rayadurgam in an intoxicated state, and the police are still probing the reason for his death.

“It is not clear when he died, but the cleaning staff found him dead at around 6 pm after the matinee show,” Ravi told PTI, adding, “He was a father of four children and had a history of alcohol addiction. He was already drunk and consumed more alcohol inside the theatre.” A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Fan dies during Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere

On December 4, Arjun attended the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. His visit with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, allegedly resulted in a stampede, resulting in the death of a female fan. Her son has been hospitalised in critical condition.

According to ANI, the police arrested M Sandeep, one of the owners of Sandhya Theatre, senior manager M Nagaraju, and lower balcony in charge Gandhakam Vijay Chander. The police have also registered a case against Arjun and his security team under sections 105, 118 (1) and other relevant Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections.

Arjun and Sukumar spoke to the press and apologised to the victim’s family, promising to cover the medical expenses and anything else they would need.

With inputs from PTI and ANI