Pushpa 2 The Rule release date announced: Allu Arjun will bring more mayhem to big screens on 15 August 2024

Pushpa 2 The Rule release date: Film lovers are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule movie starring Allu Arjun. On Monday evening, producers of the upcoming Telugu film took to social media to finally reveal the film's release date. The highly-anticipated sequel will release on August 15, 2024.

Allu Arjun will be seen again in Pushpa 2: The Rule.(twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mythri Moviemakers, who are producing Pushpa 2: The Rule, made the reveal on X. “Remember this date. Pushpa 2: The Rule will have a grand worldwide release on 15th August 2024. Pushpa Raj is back to rule the box office," they tweeted. Allu Arjun is not visible on the new poster but his hand is seen adorned with rings and bracelets. There are also blood stains on his hand.

In 2021, Pushpa 1: The Rise became a huge blockbuster across India, making Allu Arjun the new pan India star. Last month, he even won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Composer Devi Sri Prasad, who also won the National Award for best music direction (songs) for Pusha: The Rise, will be returning for the sequel as well. Arjun's first look from the upcoming film was unveiled earlier this year on the occasion of his 41st birthday.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Actors Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh round out the cast.

Recently, Allu Arjun gave fans a peek inside the sets of Pushpa: The Rule as for a special video feature with Instagram. Instagram shared the video last month and wrote in the caption, “Before heading to set, actor @alluarjunonline (Allu Arjun) needs a chillllll morning. Understandably. ‘Fans in India are different from the rest of the world. You have to see it. I can’t explain.’ Enter Ramoji Film City, located in Hyderabad, India. It’s one of the world’s largest film studio complexes and home to Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun’s latest action-packed sequel. The studio also serves as a regular hangout for fans eager to meet their hero before shooting. ‘They play a huge part of my motivation,’ says Allu Arjun. ‘It’s their love that makes me push my boundaries, and I want to make them really proud — like, more proud and more proud.’”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Though his family’s been in the film industry for three decades, and Allu Arjun has acted in dozens of Indian films, this is his biggest film so far. ‘If there’s one thing about Pushpa that I really like, it’s his never-give-up character’," it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10