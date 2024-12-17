Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun film crosses lifetime collection of RRR; mints 1409 cr

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule shows no sign of slowing down even as the film enters the second week of release. The mass action entertainer is doing great business at the global box office, and as per the latest update by the makers, grossed over ₹ 1400 crore at the box office, by its second Tuesday. (Also read: Allu Arjun breaks silence on not meeting stampede victim in hospital: 'I have been advised not to visit him') Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection

As per the latest update by the producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has now collected ₹ 1409 crores at the box office. The makers shared the update with the caption: “The BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is on a rampage at the box office. #Pushpa2TheRule grosses 1409 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 11 days.”

This massive haul in its second week points out that Pushpa 2 has now crossed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr in lead roles, RRR had a lifetime collection of ₹1309 crore. Now it will be interesting to see whether Pushpa 2 is able to surpass the lifetime collection of Rajamouli's other blockbuster- Baahubali 2 at ₹1790 crore, and Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which had a lifetime collection of around ₹2,000 crore.

More details

Pushpa 2 released in theatres on December 5. It had earlier beat the lifetime haul of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film's release also grabbled headlines as a female fan died after attending the screening of the film, succumbing to the injuries in the stampede. Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of the fan at the premiere last week. On Saturday morning he was released from the jail, and several stars came to meet him at his residence following the release.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2011 hit Pushpa The Rise. Allu Arjun reprises his role of Pushpa Raj in the film alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The third part of the installment has been named Pushpa 3: The Rampage.