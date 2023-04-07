Pushpa 2 The Rule first look: Allu Arjun is back as Pushpa after being missing. Watch

Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday on Saturday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule treated fans to a special creative video, titled #HuntForPushpa. Revealing the whereabouts of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, the video offers a glimpse of his fierce look to officially announce the sequel. While this isn't the official teaser video of Pushpa 2, the film's team is likely to release it soon. Also read: First teaser of Pushpa The Rise to be released on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Allu Arjun unveils Pushpa 2: The Rule poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pushpa 2 is said to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian Film. Since the success of the first chapter, there has been a constant curiosity and demand for an update on the sequel from fans, which led to the release of #WhereIsPushpa? video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with the news of Pushpa escaping from the Tirupati jail and being shot eight times before disappearing in the Seshachalam forests. As cops continue to search for him, rumours of Pushpa being killed in an encounter reach the public. This causes public protests and riots in Tirupati by his followers who talk about how Pushpa helped them with all his black money.

Allu Arjun unveils Pushpa 2: The Rule poster.

Amidst this, Pushpa is seen alive. A footage from the forest captures him walking in the forest beside a tiger. He strikes the iconic ‘thaggede la’ pose while looking at one camera. His followers break into celebration. The video ends with a look at Allu Arjun in his famous printed pink shirt as he sat on a chair with several goons around him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the special video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Sukumar is one of the most underrated directors, He deserves nation wide recognition. Pushpa The Rise created the platform, Now with this he will definitely RULE.” “This film has the potential of beating the records of Pathaan,” added another one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The second installment of the franchise will have a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. The film also has actor Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli.

Allu Arjun unveils Pushpa 2: The Rule poster.

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa 1 was originally shot in Telugu and later dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10