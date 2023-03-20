First teaser of Pushpa The Rise to be released on Allu Arjun’s birthday

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise, the second part in the film’s franchise, are set to release the first glimpse of the movie in the form of a teaser on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8, reports have emerged. On Monday, a video featuring shots from the first part teasing the announcement of the special birthday video surfaced on social media. Also read: Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa 2 revealed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is highly anticipated by fans.

Pushpa 2, also featuring Fahadh Faasil, went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

The team recently completed filming a major schedule in Visakhapatnam in which they shot plenty of action sequences. As per a tweet by Telugu movies portal Aakashavaani, the makers have made a three-minute-long teaser from the action sequences shot so far, and plan to release it on April 8 to coincide with Allu Arjun’s birthday.

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last November, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

At the event, he said: “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

In the film, Allu Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON