James Cameron’s Avatar has to be one of the most visually spectacular films ever made. And SS Rajamouli has to be one of the most successful filmmakers from India. The audio launch for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil film Baththa in Chennai saw numerous Tamil filmmakers take to the stage. Cibi Chakaravarthi did not just exalt Atlee, comparing him to Rajamouli; he also compared his upcoming film Raaka to Avatar.

Cibi Chakaravarthi makes big claim about Raaka

Atlee's Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka has been compared to James Cameron's Avatar.

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Cibi took to the stage and spoke about Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. He said, “I have seen the visuals of his films; he showed them to me. Sir, I don’t think even Avatar has visuals like that. Everyone will see what I’m talking about in three days. The visuals were extraordinary,” referring to a glimpse of the film that’s expected to be released on the filmmaker’s birthday on September 21.

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{{^usCountry}} Cibi then compared Atlee to Rajamouli and said, “I also want to say something. Much like how Rajamouli sir is taking Indian cinema to the next level, I believe Atlee sir will take Indian cinema to the global map. I feel so proud to be your student.” Lyricist Vivek also claimed to have only seen films like Raaka in Hollywood at the event. Talks about missing Rajinikanth’s film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cibi then compared Atlee to Rajamouli and said, “I also want to say something. Much like how Rajamouli sir is taking Indian cinema to the next level, I believe Atlee sir will take Indian cinema to the global map. I feel so proud to be your student.” Lyricist Vivek also claimed to have only seen films like Raaka in Hollywood at the event. Talks about missing Rajinikanth’s film {{/usCountry}}

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Cibi was announced to take over from Sundar C for Rajinikanth’s next film. However, in June, it was officially announced that Ashwath Marimuthu is helming the film, which will be titled Dharman. The star also revealed that Cibi had narrated a film about a nuclear scientist to be shot in Afghanistan and Russia. He let go of it because of its complexity.

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Cibi spoke about losing the film at the event and said, “Atlee sir is not just my teacher but also my mentor. Everyone knows my film with Rajinikanth didn’t pan out; it was painful for me. I got a call from Atlee sir, during an emotional time. He told me, you are a blockbuster director. Don’t be fed up. Sir, your words made me bounce back. I’ll make you proud with my next film.”

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About Raaka

Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to compose the film’s music over Anirudh Ravichander and GV Prakash Kumar. The film is expected to be released in 2027. The promotional materials hint at it being a creature film.