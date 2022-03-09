Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer's run-time shortened by 12 minutes

Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam will hit the theatres on March 11. The film's run time has now been trimmed by 12 minutes.
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam trimmed by 12 minutes even before release.
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Prabhas’ upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which hits the screens worldwide on Friday, has been trimmed by 12 minutes even before its release. While the producers haven’t made any official announcement yet regarding the trim, the duration on ticket-booking websites have confirmed it. (Also Read: Radhe Shyam song Main Ishq Mein Hoon: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love story gets a tragic end. Watch)

A few weeks ago, when the censor certificate of Radhe Shyam got leaked on social media, its run-time was mentioned as 150 minutes. Now, it’s been revised to 138 minutes.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam includes large-scale set pieces and visual effects technology. Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for Radhe Shyam, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Talking about Amitabh’s involvement as the narrator for the project, Radha Krishna Kumar said in a statement: “The film is set in the 1970’s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator.” (Also Read: Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas brings back his Baahubali persona as a palm reader, hints at a war between love and destiny)

Amitabh Bachchan is also currently working with Prabhas on Project K with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with the project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

