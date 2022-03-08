Radhe Shyam song Main Ishq Mein Hoon: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love story gets a tragic end. Watch

A new song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam was released on Tuesday. The song, which is titled Main Ishq Mein Hoon, showcases Prabhas and Pooja's characters Vikramaditya and Prerana's love story, which later ends with destruction. Radhe Shyam is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 11, 2022. (Also Read: Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas brings back his Baahubali persona as a palm reader, hints at a war between love and destiny)

The song starts with Prabhas and Pooja's first meeting, along with Prabhas's voice-over. “Agli bar ma puchegi toh bol dena ki meri kismat mein pyaar aur shaadi dono nahi hain (The next time when my mother asks, tell her that I don't have love or marriage in my destiny).” Prabhas and Pooja are then seen performing ball dance. But their love story eventually leads to destruction, as Prabhas calls it “bhukamp (earthquake).” At one point, Pooja is seen drowning in water, in another shot, a ship is seen sinking in water.

Sharing the poster of the song on Twitter, Pooja wrote, “When destiny overpowers your love! Presenting #MainIshqMeinHoon from #MusicalOfAges, #RadheShyam.” Prabhas called it “heart touching."

One fan reacted to the song and wrote, “Waah! kya gana hai (Wow! what a song).” Another one said, “May this breaks all box-office records.” While one said, “Just can't wait for the film. 3 days to go Woohoo.”

Manan Bhardwaj has composed the song. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is the narrator for the upcoming movie. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, the film was gearing up for a January 14 opening but was pushed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

