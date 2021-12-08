Radhe Shyam song Soch Liya: New song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer is stunning but heartbreaking

Director Radha Krishna Kumar on Wednesday took to Twitter to unveil the song Soch Liya from his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual, Radhe Shyam. The song, which is picturized on the film’s lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is about their heartbreaking love story.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, who has also composed the song. It shows happy and sad moments between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in stunning pictureseque locations back and forth.

Radha Krishna Kumar wrote on his Twitter page: “In the name of love we present you #SochLiya from the #MusicalOfAges #RadheShyam (sic).”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The project is said to have been made on a budget of over ₹150 crore.

The project went on the floors in January 2020. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely.

The film has been predominantly shot in and around Europe. A special set was erected in Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad where the film’s final schedule was recently completed.

Prabhas, as planned, has wrapped up this project recently to commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Prabhas also has two more projects. Last December, his new film Salaar with KGF director Prasanth Neel was announced. Prashanth took to Twitter to make the announcement. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

“An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to darling #Prabhas sir (sic),” Prashanth wrote.

Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

