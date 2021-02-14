The teaser of Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The film, going by the visuals, looks like an epic tale of romance but Prabhas says he’s no Romeo to die for his Juliet.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of Prabhas’s character and we see him calling out to lead female actor, Pooja Hegde. Towards the end of the teaser, Pooja asks Prabhas if he thinks of himself as Romeo. He says he’s no Romeo to die for his love.

The film reportedly features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher. The actors have teamed up for the first time in this Radhe Krishna Kumar directorial.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors last January. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule and returned to India safely.

The team recently resumed shooting in Hyderabad for the final schedule of the movie. Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in other southern languages, has music by Justin Prabhakaran.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has two more projects in his kitty, including a pan-Indian science fiction film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. He also has a yet-untitled project which also stars Deepika Padukone, who will be making her Telugu debut with the film.

Prabhas also has a multilingual epic film titled Adipurush in the offing. Talking about the project, Prabhas said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the leading lady while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist.