Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for Pooja Hegde's love in a modern romance with fairytale visuals
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for Pooja Hegde's love in a modern romance with fairytale visuals

The first teaser for Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam is out. It shows Prabhas as a man in love but not enough to put his life on line for it.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.

The teaser of Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The film, going by the visuals, looks like an epic tale of romance but Prabhas says he’s no Romeo to die for his Juliet.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of Prabhas’s character and we see him calling out to lead female actor, Pooja Hegde. Towards the end of the teaser, Pooja asks Prabhas if he thinks of himself as Romeo. He says he’s no Romeo to die for his love.

The film reportedly features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher. The actors have teamed up for the first time in this Radhe Krishna Kumar directorial.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors last January. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule and returned to India safely.

The team recently resumed shooting in Hyderabad for the final schedule of the movie. Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in other southern languages, has music by Justin Prabhakaran.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has two more projects in his kitty, including a pan-Indian science fiction film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. He also has a yet-untitled project which also stars Deepika Padukone, who will be making her Telugu debut with the film.

Also read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor gets congratulated by paparazzi, pics from pre-wedding party surface

Prabhas also has a multilingual epic film titled Adipurush in the offing. Talking about the project, Prabhas said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the leading lady while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
radhe shyam prabhas

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red, teaser out on Valentines Day

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:02 PM IST
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP