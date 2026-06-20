Raghav Juyal transforms into the menacing Vikram Maalik in Nani's The Paradise; fans excited to see him as antagonist

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action drama The Paradise have released a new character glimpse that is quickly gaining attention online. Directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Nani, the film now introduces Raghav Juyal in a very intense and surprising new avatar.

Vikram Maalik’s fierce and mysterious world

Raghav Juyal debuts a powerful new look as Vikram Maalik in Nani's ambitious action drama The Paradise.

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SLV Cinemas took to social media on Friday to drop a fierce new look at Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik. The brief teaser places him in a dark, high-stakes setting, signaling a dramatic shift away from the light-hearted comedy roles that fans usually associate with him.

This first look oozes raw aggression and intensity. Surrounded by a chaotic backdrop of rain, fire, and destruction, Raghav commands the screen with an intimidating presence. Styled in heavy gold jewellery that enhances the character's larger-than-life personality, the reveal strongly hints at a performance driven by power, absolute control, and danger.

Sharing the look on his Instagram, Raghav Juyal wrote, “Lambe intezar ke baad... Pesh hai Vikram Maalik! Nenu Vastunnaanu (मैं आ रहा हूँ !) Aankhon Mein Shaitaanik Shehar Mera Taalik Naam Mera Khaufik 🔥 CHOTA MAALIK.” (Translation: After a long wait... Here comes Vikram Maalik! I am coming! There is a devilish city in my eyes, my presence is unforgettable, and my name alone is enough to create fear. 🔥 CHOTA MAALIK).Fans are excited to see Raghav in a new avatar. An Instagram user commented on his post saying, “Raghav the great aa raha hai.... 😍 🔥❤️.” Another one wrote, “Raghav bhai ka ye transformation dekh kar dimaag hil gaya! 🤯 Kill ke baad ab The Paradise mein ye villainous look… pure menace. Screen presence ekdum next level hai.” One user said, “Another Bombastic Performance By @raghavjuyal 🔥🔥 Can't wait to see you in theatre Raghav Bhai.”

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{{^usCountry}} Production team addresses rumours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Production team addresses rumours {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The production team behind The Paradise previously stepped forward to clear up growing rumours about the movie's status. Taking to X in May, they dropped an official statement to shut down mounting speculation that the film was being sent back for reshoots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The production team behind The Paradise previously stepped forward to clear up growing rumours about the movie's status. Taking to X in May, they dropped an official statement to shut down mounting speculation that the film was being sent back for reshoots. {{/usCountry}}

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In the statement, they reassured fans that the project has been moving forward exactly as intended from the very first day. The team disclosed that they have already locked in more than 100 days of filming, and the remaining scenes are currently being captured right on track. They explicitly clarified that absolutely no reshoots have taken place nor are any planned down the line and urged audiences to rely strictly on official channels for verified updates.

Over the past few days, we’ve noticed several baseless rumors and irresponsible speculations being circulated about #TheParadise.



For clarity:



• #TheParadise was planned with absolute clarity from day one, and the film is progressing exactly as intended. Over 100 shooting days… https://t.co/kjP8VpgV9x — THE PARADISE (@TheParadiseOffl) May 12, 2026

New release date set for festive window

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Originally slated for a March 2026 theatrical debut, The Paradise has officially shifted its release to August 21. This movie will capitalise on festive crowds around Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Janmashtami to maximize its box-office potential.

The project features veteran actor Mohan Babu stepping into the antagonist role of Shikanja Maalik, a character whose look was previously teased by the production team through behind-the-scenes previews. Sampoornesh Babu is also onboard, portraying a character uniquely named ‘Biryani’.

The film features a soundtrack scored by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. It is set to release across eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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