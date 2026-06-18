Raghavendra Rao faces flak for grabbing Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty's arms at movie launch: ‘Why does he touch?’

Filmmaker Raghavendra Rao attended the movie launch of Anil Ravipudi’s next film with Venkatesh, Kalyanram Nandamuri, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty. The 84-year-old veteran was invited to direct the film's first shot. A moment in which he grabbed the female actors’ arms to direct them has drawn flak on social media.

Raghavendra Rao directs first shot of Anil Ravipudi’s film

Raghavendra Rao directed Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty at the movie launch.

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Anil’s yet-to-be-titled film was launched on Thursday in Hyderabad. Producer Allu Aravind delivered the first clap while Raghavendra directed the first shot. Producers Dil Raju, Suresh Babu and others were also present at the event.

Anil later posted pictures of the launch on social media, writing, “Nothing gives me greater joy than entertaining audiences in theatres. With immense happiness, gratitude, and a sense of responsibility, we begin the journey of #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAR2 today. Heartfelt thanks to all our honourable guests for gracing the ceremony and making it even more special.”

Invites flak for grabbing Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty’s arms

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{{^usCountry}} Videos from the event show Raghavendra directing the first shot. In a widely circulated video, the filmmaker is seen reaching out his hand and pulling Keerthy close by her arm. He later seems to change his mind and pulls Krithi by her arm. He continues to direct them, showing Venkatesh and Kalyanram how to put their arms on their shoulders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos from the event show Raghavendra directing the first shot. In a widely circulated video, the filmmaker is seen reaching out his hand and pulling Keerthy close by her arm. He later seems to change his mind and pulls Krithi by her arm. He continues to direct them, showing Venkatesh and Kalyanram how to put their arms on their shoulders. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The moment, however, invited trolls with many questioning why Raghavendra had to touch them. “endi ra ee musalodu, pratisari touch cheyanike chustaduu (Why does this old man always try to touch?),” criticised one X (formerly Twitter) user posting the video, while another agreed, “Who is this old idiot? Who gave him the right to touch women without their consent?” One X user slammed him, writing, “Why does he touch women like that? He could do the same scene without touching them. Creepy Raghavendra Rao.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The moment, however, invited trolls with many questioning why Raghavendra had to touch them. “endi ra ee musalodu, pratisari touch cheyanike chustaduu (Why does this old man always try to touch?),” criticised one X (formerly Twitter) user posting the video, while another agreed, “Who is this old idiot? Who gave him the right to touch women without their consent?” One X user slammed him, writing, “Why does he touch women like that? He could do the same scene without touching them. Creepy Raghavendra Rao.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Raghavendra Rao garu, what exactly is this behaviour? This isn't the first time such visuals have gone viral. After the backlash over the Niharika video, one would expect that you had learned how to behave, Yet here we are again, having the same conversation,” wrote one person, pointing out the filmmaker was also slammed for touching Niharika Konidela once. “How does #RaghavendraRao B.A. get away with all the things he does with heroines? Those days, it was understandable because there was no social media, but even today, he seems to escape criticism,” wrote another.

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How does #RaghavendraRao B.A. get away with all the things he does with heroines?



Those days, it was understandable because there was no social media, but even today, he seems to escape criticism. — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) June 18, 2026

When Taapsee Pannu spoke about Raghavendra Rao

In 2017, on East India Comedy, Taapsee joked about her debut film, Jhummandi Naadam (2010), and Raghavendra’s tendency to throw fruits and flowers at the heroine’s midriff in his films. “I don't know what's sensuous about a coconut hitting my midriff,” she said. Talking to Hindustan Times about it after she faced immense backlash for ‘insulting’ the director, she said, “Er, what did I take a dig at? He’s known for that. I have stated a fact, and if you’re taking it in a derogatory manner, that’s your problem.” She also claimed that Raghavendra laughed at the video when he watched it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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