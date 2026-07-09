Rajesh Sharma health: Statement on his medical emergency after safety lapse deleted as film workers body demands probe

Rajesh Sharma health update: Actor Rajesh Sharma, who hails from Kolkata, has been hospitalised after suffering an insect bite on the set of Prabhas’ next film. Actor Sudipa Chatterjee issued a press note on Wednesday regarding his health on social media on behalf of his family. However, within 24 hours, the post has been deleted, even as the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a high-level probe into the incident. (Also read: Rajesh Sharma hospitalised with serious symptoms after suspected insect bite on Prabhas' next film; health deteriorated)

Statement on actor's health deleted

Rajesh Sharma is currently under observation at a hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata.

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The statement is not available on the social media platform anymore. The statement had shared that the incident took place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad after the day's shoot had wrapped up.

The original press release on Rajesh Sharma's health is now deleted.

It had detailed how the actor got infected and what happened next. It read: “Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention.”

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{{^usCountry}} But six hours later, the actor began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell. “Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria,” read the note. More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg. Film worker's body demands probe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But six hours later, the actor began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell. “Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria,” read the note. More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg. Film worker's body demands probe {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote an open letter to Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. “The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma’s medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority,” read an excerpt from their statement.

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Apart from seeking an inquiry, AICWA has also demanded that the producers of Fauji take responsibility for Sharma's treatment expenses until he fully recovers. “AICWA further demands that the producer and production house bear the complete cost of Mr. Rajesh Sharma's medical treatment and ensure that he receives the best possible medical care until his full recovery," it read.

Rajesh Sharma most recently starred in Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).