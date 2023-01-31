Ram Charan asks producer to secure Sankranthi 2024 release slot for RC15

Ram Charan is now a pan-India star, thanks to the success of RRR at the box office. His next theatrical outing is RC15, which is being directed by Shankar.

It has been reported that Charan is keen to secure the Sankranthi 2024 release slot for RC15. He has asked producer Dil Raju to make sure that the Sankranthi slot is booked for the movie.

However, it is still a speculation and there is no official confirmation yet. The release date will depend on the progress of the production. If the movie is completed on time, then the desired Sankranthi 2024 release slot is likely.

Recently, Ram Charan took to his Twitter account and shared his reaction as Naatu Naatu got nominated in the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see "Naatu Naatu" nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999and the entire team of #RRR All love," he wrote.

After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

