Ram Charan calls Jasprit Bumrah a footballer at Peddi event in Bhopal, apologises for blunder: ‘Genuine human error'

Actor Ram Charan found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media storm after a couple of awkward slip-ups during the grand music launch event of Peddi in Bhopal. The superstar first left fans baffled when he mistakenly called Indian cricket pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah a “footballer”. As if that wasn’t enough, he also accidentally addressed the crowd in Bhopal as people from Bihar.

Ram Charan during the promotion of the upcoming film Peddi in Bhopal on Saturday.(PTI)

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The back-to-back goof-ups instantly grabbed attention online, with clips from the event spreading rapidly across social media platforms and social media users wondering what exactly was going on with the actor.

Ram Charan’s goof-up

The music launch of the upcoming film was held on Saturday. Ram shared the stage with AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of the film’s cast and crew. During an interactive segment at the event, Ram was asked to describe some of India’s biggest cricket stars in just a few words. However, his rapid-fire answers soon turned into a major talking point across social media.

When asked about Sachin Tendulkar, the actor called his journey a “long, legendary run”. He described MS Dhoni as “calm and cool, and referred to Rohit Sharma as “everybody’s man." For Virat Kohli, Ram Charan used just one word: “Fire."

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{{^usCountry}} However, when the conversation turned to Jasprit Bumrah, Ram accidentally blurred the lines between cricket and football. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, when the conversation turned to Jasprit Bumrah, Ram accidentally blurred the lines between cricket and football. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho (you are taking football to new heights). Love you, sir,” Ram said. The clip of Ram making the mistake spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with fans flooding the comments section and turning the moment into a meme fest online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho (you are taking football to new heights). Love you, sir,” Ram said. The clip of Ram making the mistake spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with fans flooding the comments section and turning the moment into a meme fest online. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor, however, quickly realised his mistake and later took to social media to apologise for the slip-up. Ram described it as a genuine human error that happened amid all the excitement surrounding the event.

“Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd (folded hand emoji),” Ram wrote in his tweet posted on X.

The RRR actor added, “I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot.”

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In yet another awkward moment at the event, Ram mistakenly addressed the people of Bhopal as people from Bihar while interacting with the crowd, before the host stepped in to correct him.

The slip-ups have now sparked fresh chatter online, with social media users continuing to react to the actor’s back-to-back blunders.

“Ouch. At least it confirms Ram Charan is not a cricket fan. He does not know Rohit is the hit man,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Crazy”.

“Ram charan bro?? He is hockey player,” one joked. Another post read, “Just #RamCharan things.. forgetting the names. Addressed Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh people as BIHAR People.”

About Peddi

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The sports drama will trace a man’s search for identity through sport. Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film will see Ram play cricket, wrestling and running. It will be released in theatres on June 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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