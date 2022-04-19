Ram Charan gets mobbed in Amritsar as he shoots Shankar's next there; fans call it proof of his pan-India fame. Watch

Ram Charan, who is basking in the phenomenal success of his latest release RRR, is currently shooting for filmmaker Shankar’s yet-untitled upcoming multilingual film in Amritsar, Punjab. On Monday, a video clip of Ram Charan being mobbed by fans on the sets of the movie surfaced online. In the clip, the actor can be seen surrounded by fans, who are chanting his name loudly. Fans of the actor have said the video is proof of his popularity in the north as well. Also read: Acharya trailer: Fans feel Ram Charan has overshadowed father Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan has joined hands with filmmaker Shankar for the first time. Dubbed RC 15, the project also stars Kiara Advani. This will be Kiara’s second Telugu outing with Ram Charan after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The actor has been shooting for the film in Amritsar for some time now.

In the clip, which is apparently from the film's sets, Ram Charan can be seen asking his entourage to make way for his fans. He also obliges for a few picture requests as he poses for a quick selfie. Ram Charan is wearing all black in the video, something that he has been doing for a few weeks now. Ram Charan is currently observing Ayyappa Deeksha, a fast of 41 days kept by devotees of Swamy Ayyappa before they visit the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. During the 41-day period, devotees wear black clothes and walk barefoot.

The actor's fans commented on the video that such craze for him in Punjab is testament to his pan-India popularity. One fan called him “man of the masses”. Another fan wrote, “Can't wait to see similar visuals in London, New York, etc.”

Following the release of RRR, Ram Charan has earned nation-wide popularity. A couple of weeks ago, a grand bash was hosted by producer Jayantilal Gada as SS Rajamouli's RRR breached the ₹1000 crore club worldwide.

At the event, when a reporter asked Ram Charan about walking away with all the accolades, he said: “No ma'am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, saw Ram Charan share screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time. The film saw them play characters inspired from real-life revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began and the third-highest-grossing overall.

