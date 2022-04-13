Acharya trailer: Fans feel Ram Charan has overshadowed father Chiranjeevi: 'He has evolved into something else'

The trailer of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming Telugu action-drama Acharya, which also stars his son Ram Charan in a key role, was unveiled on Tuesday. The release of the trailer was celebrated in a big way across many theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as audiences thronged the cinemas to watch it. Several fans on social media hailed the scenes that bring together Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan on screen. Also Read| Ram Charan says it was not his decision to work with father Chiranjeevi in Acharya: 'Director and script demanded it'

Ram Charan took to Twitter to share the trailer, and wrote that the film is truly special. Quoting tweeting Ram Charan’s tweet, filmmaker Shirish Kunder wrote that he was surprised to see that Chiranjeevi has not aged at all. “Wow. @KChiruTweets garu still looks exactly the same as I had first watched him in Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari in 1990 (sic),” Shirish wrote.

Wow!@KChiruTweets garu still looks exactly the same as I had first watched him in Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari in 1990!#AcharyaTrailer https://t.co/t0GoIXRbcp — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 13, 2022

Several fans expressed their excitement over watching Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan share screen space together. One fan wrote: “Next blockbuster movie. Eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan in action again with my fav @KChiruTweets sir (sic).” Another fan wrote that it was lovely to see Chiru and his son in one frame, while one said they are loving the combo.

One commented, "Awesome boss and little boss. Can't wait for this. History will be created. Feeling proud." Another said, "Saw #AcharyaTrailer I must say - Grand. Watching #MegastarChiranjeevi & #Ramcharan together on screen will be something to look out for." A fan of Ram Charan wrote that he has even overshadowed his father in the trailer. They commented, "Ram Charan. Man ..he has evolved into something else.. Overshadowed Chiru in the trailer."

In Acharya, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan play comrades who reunite after many years to fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. It marks the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together on the screen in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had previously played a cameo in his son’s 2015 film Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter.

The film originally was also supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu films after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences and was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, who will be seen opposite Ram Charan. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29.

