Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan lands in Punjab for RRR promotions, spotted petting a dog. Watch
telugu cinema

Ram Charan lands in Punjab for RRR promotions, spotted petting a dog. Watch

Ram Charan was seen getting friendly with a security dog at the Punjab airport as he reached Amritsar for the promotions of his film RRR.  
Ram Charan reached Punjab for RRR promotions. 
Published on Mar 21, 2022 04:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ram Charan, along with Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, on Monday landed in Punjab for the promotions of their forthcoming magnum opus RRR. In a video clip that has surfaced on social media, Ram Charan, who has openly admitted his love for dogs and owns two dogs as well, is seen petting a security dog as he exits the airport. Also read: Ram Charan travels with his dog for RRR promotions in Dubai, Jr NTR cannot resist giving him a few pets. See pics

In the clip, Ram Charan can be seen walking out of the airport while petting the security dog that was accompanying him. Ram Charan is seen wearing a kurta- pyjama.

Few days ago, Ram Charan was spotted with his pet dog Rhyme when he was in Dubai for the film promotions. Ram has openly confessed his love for dogs on many occasions in interviews and through his Instagram posts and videos.

RELATED STORIES

In September 2021, Ram took to Instagram to welcome Rhyme into his family. Ram Charan already has a Jack Russell Terrier named Brat.

SS Rajamouli directed RRR, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, was supposed to release worldwide on January 7. The release was postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 related cases across the country. The film finally releases in cinemas worldwide on March 25.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen together for the first time in RRR. The film is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film, which will be released in Hindi as well, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ram charan rrr jr ntr ss rajamouli
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP